Opening for civil service commission

Anyone interested in filling a vacancy on the City of Chewelah Civil Service Commission (term expires 12/31/17) should send a letter of application to the attention of the Mayor at PO Box 258/301 E Clay Room 104/Chewelah, WA 99109 . Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, be a resident of the City of Chewelah for at least three years immediately preceding appointment, and be an elector of Stevens County. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. June 30, 2017. Inquiries should be directed to the Mayor at 509-935- 8311.

