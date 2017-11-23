Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Omak murder suspect says victim was a demon

(By Staff Reports from the Wenatchee World) 

Man allegedly used sledge hammer and machete to kill victim…

In a bizarre statement, the murder suspect in the killing of 82-year-old Clarence Hauf said that his victim was a demon. Police found the victim after they responded to a house fire on Friday night in Omak.

Upon responding to the house fire, police realized there was a body inside and witness testimony said a man wearing boots and a cowboy hat had set the fire. That description fit Fudge’s appearance and he was found in Eastside Park in Omak with his alleged murder weapons. He admitted to the murder, saying he used a sledge hammer and machete. Fudge now faces charges of first degree murder and arson.

Hauf had a restraining order against Fudge in 2016 but it had expired. Fudge had moved his trailer onto the victim’s property before being asked to move, police reports say. The police report said that he had also become so angry he also choked his own dog.

You can read the full story here.  

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
46°
fog
humidity: 100%
wind: 2mph ESE
H 46 • L 40
39°
Fri
38°
Sat
41°
Sun
39°
Mon
31°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group