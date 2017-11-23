Omak murder suspect says victim was a demon

(By Staff Reports from the Wenatchee World)

Man allegedly used sledge hammer and machete to kill victim…

In a bizarre statement, the murder suspect in the killing of 82-year-old Clarence Hauf said that his victim was a demon. Police found the victim after they responded to a house fire on Friday night in Omak.

Upon responding to the house fire, police realized there was a body inside and witness testimony said a man wearing boots and a cowboy hat had set the fire. That description fit Fudge’s appearance and he was found in Eastside Park in Omak with his alleged murder weapons. He admitted to the murder, saying he used a sledge hammer and machete. Fudge now faces charges of first degree murder and arson.

Hauf had a restraining order against Fudge in 2016 but it had expired. Fudge had moved his trailer onto the victim’s property before being asked to move, police reports say. The police report said that he had also become so angry he also choked his own dog.

You can read the full story here.