Olen C. Simmons 1936-2016

Olen Simmons passed away after a year long battle with cancer on Christmas Day, 2016.

Olen was born on June 29, 1936 in Fayetteville, AR. He spent his early childhood years in Everett, WA where his mother ran a dry cleaning business. He went to grade school in Pateros, WA, and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1955. He graduated from the Edison Technical School at Seattle Community College in 1963 with a license in Airframe Engineering and Power Plant technology. He also attended night school at Wenatchee Valley College, receiving a diploma in Blueprint Reading and Mechanical Drawing.

Olen worked for Boeing from 1955 to 1961 in Quality Control. During this time, he enjoyed watching programs put on by Tacoma’s Channel 13 at the Boeing Stage, including memorable shows by Eartha Kitt, Bonnie Guitar, and Loretta Lynn. Olen married Dorothy Lewis on November 25, 1966 in Coeur D’Alene, ID.

He lived in Wenatchee where he had a Snap-on Tool franchise from 1963 to 1966. He then worked as a Horticultural Quality Control Inspector for the State of Washington Department of Agriculture for 30 years.

Olen married Maxine on May 31, 1989. They moved to Chewelah, WA in 1994. Together, they enjoyed rock-hounding and travelling in their RV. Olen had numerous hobbies including fishing, ham radios, boating, jewelry casting, gunsmithing and storytelling. He was a talented mechanic and jack-of-all trades. He was a self-described “tool nut” and animal lover.

He was a people person and everyone’s friend. He would help anyone that he could. He won a 600-yard pistol shoot in the Palouse. In his later years, Olen enjoyed living on their five wooded acres, sheltering cats, feeding deer and turkey, and having breakfast with his friends at McDonald’s and Zips.

Olen is survived by his wife of 27 years, Maxine Simmons. Olen was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Lucille Cook, and his father, Chris J. Simmons. He is survived by his step-children, Roger and Kathy, Gary, Vicki and Gary, Mark and Pam, and Curt and Nastya, as well as his seven step-grandchildren and three step-greatgrandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Kimberlyn A. Johnstone of Chewelah Associated Physicians Clinic Chewelah, Hospice of Spokane, the Tri-County team, and Hospice House North.

All are welcome to attend services to be held on January 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. The service will be at Danekas Funeral Chapel, 402 E. Main Ave., Chewelah, WA, 99109. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary at 1250 North Hwy, PMB 266 Colville, WA, 99114. Please visit www.danekasfuneralchapel.com and sign the guestbook.

Danekas Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with all the arrangements.