Nursing Assistant Certification Class in Chewelah

Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital Long-term Care Unit is offering a Nursing Assistant Certified class beginning September 19 th . The classes will meet for 7 weeks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

All classes will be held in the Dominican Education Center and clinicals will be in the Long-term Care Unit. Nursing Assistants are valuable team members in the care of patients, residents, and clients in hospitals, long-term cares, clinics and home care. Currently, there are job openings within the TriCounty area for certified nursing assistants in a variety of health care settings. If you are interested in the class you may get additional information by emailing Becky.Miner@Providence.org or Theresa.Disque@Providence.org.