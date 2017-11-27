NRA says grizzly bear hunts needed

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Groups cite safety as reason for grizzly hunts…

The National Rifle Association and a sport hunting group are pushing for their members’ ability to hunt Grizzlies around Yellowstone National Park for both safety and economic reasons, the Associated Press reports. There are an estimated 700 bears living in and around the national park in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

In July, the US Fish and Wildlife Service removed the species’ threatened status, and at least six lawsuits have been filed to restore the threatened status. The NRA and Safari Club International have asked a U.S. District Judge to let them intervene.

The two organizations feel that limited grizzly hunts would be good for the areas around Yellowstone’s economy. It would also strike the fear of humans in the animals, group members say, and make it a safer environment for the public along with managing animal populations.

Human attacks have increased since the population rebounded from widespread extermination a century ago.

Conservation groups said they would work hard to prevent any hunting of grizzlies leaving Yellowstone National Park.