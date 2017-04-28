Featured News

North Korea fires ballistic missile

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent) 

Missile test appears to have failed…

The Associated Press is reporting that North Korea has tested what is likely a medium-range ballistic missile.

Medium ranged ballistic missiles are designed to have a range of between 1,000 kilometers and 3,500 kilometers.

Initial US reports said the missile broke up a couple minutes  after launch and fell into the Sea of Japan – flying about 30 or 40 kilometers. American assessment is that the missile appears to be a medium-range KN-17 missile.

KN-17 missiles are single-stage, liquid propulsion missiles designed by North Korea.

New reports, however, said that the missile blew up over land and failed to reach the Sea of Japan.

The missile launch came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for increased pressure on North Korea at the United Nations.

The Associated Press also reported that South Korea’s foreign minister warned that the international community needs to respond to North Korea’s missile tests, asking for the U.N. Security Council to take punitive measures including cutting off the export and supply of crude oil to North Korea, and cutting off coal imports from the country.

