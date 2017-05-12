Featured News

Community/ Featured News

Nominate the next honored citizen of Chewelah

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Letters of nomination for Chewelah’s Honored Citizen of 2017 are being accepted until Friday, May 26, 2017, by the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce Honored Citizen Committee.

Candidates must be over 18 years of age and live in Chewelah or the immediate surrounding area. Letters should briefly outline the reasons the person is being nominated: community service; developing a special project to improve the community; or a specific segment, as in children, disabled, senior citizens; along with some background information.

