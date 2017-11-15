Nobles: Stop walking on viewpoint eggshells

(By Brandon Nobles/Brandon is a graduate of the University of Washington with a degree in English and Humanities. He is currently an

online teacher and is the Research Coordinator for the 7th LD Democratic Central Committee.)

Here now in the glorious Offend-at-Will era of 2017, with all the hell-bent animosity regarding the media, newspapers seem more than ever to be stepping on eggshells to curb any animosities lest they lose their subscribers.

Strapped-for-cash in the age of digital print and blogging, many newspapers are wary to test the boundaries of their readers. This was exemplified last August after the Spokesman Review published a guest column by a pastor denouncing transgenders–with standard and repetitive arguments by the way, that are par for the course in terms of what the Right has to say on the issue so it should not have been surprising.

Well, apparently for some it was surprising and even shocking because the war-drums started pounding and people began the threats of cancellation of their subscriptions–even intelligent people on my Facebook feed–due to this seemingly standardized rant against transgenders.

This prompted the editor of the paper to give a pitiful apology over something he really should never have apologized for. But that is the world we now live in, where language is continually policed–more often than not from the Left–with papers, businesses, and even people threatened with losing their livelihoods if they happen to deviate from their subscribers’ political gospel.



And herein lies the problem. A while back I was listening to the Joe Rogan podcast with

Russell Brand–don’t laugh, it was one the most insightful conversations I have heard in a long time and recommend everyone to listen to it. Anyhow, they were discussing the nature of conversation and how it’s changed.

Everyone loves to talk about conversation of course, particularly with political views as we often hear how we need to have a real conversation on race, guns, healthcare, etc.

But do we really? As Rogan and Brand brought up, when do we actually sit down and have three hour respectful discussions, such as they do on Rogan’s podcast? We don’t and as the above example from the Spokesman shows, we simply do not want to have that conversation.

The fact that people were actually surprised that the Right are espousing these type of views shows that the Left for quite sometime has not even been listening at all to the conversation regarding transgenders. Instead, people went straight to canceling their subscription rather than trying to engage in a conversation with the pastor, much less write a guest column or LTE arguing with his views.

And that is just it. People do not wish to actually create a marketplace of ideas, a potentially grand digital polis, where there can be lively and healthy debates and dialogue. The reaction to Rightist figures such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Ben Shapiro are evidence of this.

Instead of engaging Milo, they destroyed Berkeley, which just propelled him up the chain of glory in the eyes of his followers. Instead of attacking his ideas, they then went and tried to denounce him as a pedophile.

But that backfired and now he has millions of followers and is more powerful (and rich) than ever. Shapiro, albeit less catty and rude than Milo, in turn received similar treatment even though a great many of his ideas can be ripped apart in a thrice due to his over-simplification of various social and economic issues. And here is a problem with the modern Left of which I am part, they are either too lazy in terms of actually carrying our arguments to the Right, or they are secretly afraid that the Right might have valid points that may be a little too-close-to-home for chief leftist political projects such as Identity politics. And this is most likely the reason for the personal attacks,the witch-hunts against careers, papers and businesses, and the gleeful reckless abandon to cause property damage.

The Right has fear and hate, but it seems that the Left has chosen to indulge in over-emotionalism and clutch-at-your-pearls hysteria. Take here at the Independent. A small, local newspaper that historically is most likely as Chewelah-esque as the city itself. But with the recent mayoral results, people rallied on the paper’s website denouncing the frontpage for stating the obvious, that the incumbent mayor had indeed won. Then the conspiratorial attacks of a secret bias within the paper was thrown into the discussion. Yes, because the Independent editorial staff must be biased…where else are you going to find a paper with opposing statements from myself and the Cattlemen side-by-side?

How unbiased can a newspaper be when it takes on one of chief issues of the county by allowing both sides of the aisle on the topic speak their piece? But this is the issue. Seemingly, many people have gone off to their own solipsistic bubbles and anything-including even a small town newspaper-that threatens to pop those bubbles (no matter how deluded that belief is) is anathema and should lose its business. People, keep your Spokesman Review subscriptions.

And no, editors should not have to apologize for printing diverse views. My wolf column a few months back garnered a good deal of flack, some of which came from regional bigwigs. But Mr. Hansen did not apologize for me to soothe their feelers. Because he does not have to, because papers are not printed to coddle readers and keep all the bad thoughts out. The press is an essential piece of our democratically based polis, and is meant to present the ideas of all citizens.

To present one side of thinking would only render it as propaganda, and if we end up in that stage, particularly with local papers like the Spokesman and Independent, than we have lost our democratic voice and ultimately our republic altogether.