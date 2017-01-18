Nobles: Who is afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

By Brandon Nobles/Brandon is a grad of the University of Washington with a degree in English and Humanities. He is a current online teacher and is also an active member of the 7th District and Stevens County Democratic parties

It is paradoxical that of all the major issues facing Stevens County, one major issue is always at the forefront—the wolf. Since the Wolf Recovery Plan, NE Washington residents have beaten the proverbial war drums against wolf recovery, with some even demanding outright extermination. Of course—as with many controversial issues in Stevens County—the wolf issue has been tainted with rumors and an outright political mythology regarding their existence, with some of these falsehoods even being promoted by local politicians. Many around here even have become self-appointed wildlife biologists as a recent dog that showed up near Jenkins High School’s track field was identified as “100 percent guaranteed a wolf” (it wasn’t). Strangely enough, the cattlemen’s criticism of the species—justified as they have something to lose in terms of profits from wolves preying on their means of income—has been dwarfed by outcries from other Stevens County residents, many of whom live in the cities and would have no real contact with the animal. However, whether many like it or not, the only true way to deal with the “wolf problem” would be to rid our community of these biased and knee jerk reactions, and send to Olympia a critique of the recovery plan based in facts.

For starters, the grand myth that is always at the forefront be it in town halls or social media is that the wolves were intentionally reintroduced into Washington State, and they do not belong to the same species as the wolves that were exterminated by NE Washington farmers and homesteaders in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, every part of this narrative is completely false. The wolves were not introduced directly but rather migrated here and formed packs from their first point of reintroduction, Idaho. The second claim that the wolves were of a different species is also false, as the North American Gray Wolf is very similar in terms of species, differing primarily in terms of coloration and size. Plus the fact that the wolves that were reintroduced in Idaho were out of British Colombia (just north of here) it is impossible to say—along with the lack of scientific evidence on the wolves that were in NE Washington prior to the cleansing (the early ranchers and homesteaders were not biologists)—whether this exact variation of gray wolf was here prior to the cleansing or not.

The next things of concern would be the rhetoric of “SSS (Shoot, Shovel, and Shut-up)” or the glee exhibited by the shooting of wolves from a helicopter (understandable in terms of curiosity from school children, but odd among grown adults). There are problems with both of these issues. Illegally poaching wolves—with the aside of actually being fined and imprisoned—will only draw the ire of environmental and wildlife activist groups who will be less willingly to compromise or give any nuance in terms of the recovery plan. In terms of the helicopter shootings, they are not only demonstrably expensive ($135,000 for the last round on the Profanity Pack), they also cast a shadow on this region to the rest of the world, a shadow that could potentially a nefarious reputation this place has (such as white supremacy militancy in the 90’s). One of this region’s primary economic sectors in the coming decade is going to be focused on tourism and recreation, and it can ill afford a negative image with the shooting of wild animals from the air.

And finally, the outright fear and demonization of these creatures is confusing when compared to the “mountain-man” and “remnant cowboy” culture of NE Washington. This region is proudly armed and promotes a deep connection to the land and country, but all the while we see this hatred and fear of a wild animal. At one meeting in Colville, citizens actually voiced their concerns that the wolves would come into their homes and/or attack their children. Putting aside the fact that we should not be basing environmental policy on lessons we have learned from “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Three Little Pigs,” why are these concerns not voiced against other wild predators in the region such as cougars, black bears, bobcats, and coyotes? My neighbor’s cat was eaten by a coyote when I first moved here and it was seen as just one of the negatives and risks that are canceled out by the many positives of living in the country. But then when one man’s dog was attacked by wolves, the dog was paraded about in the halls of the state legislature to decry the recovery plan. Why the difference? Yes of course, the wolves could potentially attack livestock, pets, and even children, but so could any other predator.

For good or bad, the wolves are here to stay whether we wish them to be here or not. However, with tactful and fact-based responses to the appropriate agencies and stakeholders, NE Washington could have a voice in terms of its concerns regarding these creatures. At a town hall regarding wolves about a year and a half ago, one local legislator claimed that it would be erroneous to approach the Puget Sound environmental elite on this issue with hysterics, lest the west view the citizens of the northeast as “missing teeth and playing banjos.” To overcome elitist prejudices, one must not give cause by behaving along the lines of these prejudices by crying out “SSS”, “Kill em’ all,” “I could have killed that pack for free,” or one ironic response—“No such thing as a wrong wolf killed—in response to the killing of the wrong wolf during the Huckleberry Pack purging. What is ironic with this statement is that the killing of the alpha female has caused the pack to splinter into two new—and growing—North and South packs. Guess there is such a thing as a “wrong wolf killed” after all. In the end, these remarks and outbursts will only solidify antagonisms with state agencies and the various environmental lobbies participating in the recovery. Yes, livestock owners do have legitimate concerns regarding these creatures, but only with proper science, fact based and rational arguments, and yes, even a little compromise will NE Washington be able to reach a common ground that works for all: rancher, citizen, and wolf.