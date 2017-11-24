Newport makes first trip to state semifinals

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Grizzlies face two-time defending state champion Royal…

The Grizzlies may be from over the mountains, but they’re still Chewelah’s lone connection to the current State 1A playoffs. Newport upset NEA League Colville last Friday 21-7 to advance to the final four in the state. The Grizzlies come into Saturday’s matchup against Royal having won seven straight and it’s their first time ever being one game away from the state championship game.

Against Colville last week, Newport quarterback Koa Pancho notched 151 yards passing and ran for another 77 yards. He passed for one touchdown and ran for two more. After Colville had gone up 7-0 in the first quarter on a John Knight two-yard touchdown run, Newport scored 21 unanswered points. The Grizzlies (11-1) also avenged their lone loss of the season, a 28-14 loss to the Indians on Sept. 29.

They’ll face No. 1-ranked Royal at Lions Field in Moses Lake on Saturday. It won’t be an easy game.

Royal is the two-time defending champion in the state and have outscored opponents 628-38 this year. Newport Coach Dave Pomante told the Spokesman-Review he believes he had 15-18 guys on the team that can compete with any team in the state, and why would he have a reason to doubt that? Newport steadily got better during the season and downed a league foe that had bested them by two touchdowns earlier in the year.

They’ll have to play nearly flawless against a foe who is 12-0 but as they say in the playoffs, anything can happen.