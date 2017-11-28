Newport falls to two-time state champion Royal

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Grizzlies fall behind early, can’t recover against undefeated Knights…

Newport’s 2017 season came to an end at the hand of two-time defending state champion Royal on Saturday. Royal handed the NEA League’s representative in the semifinals a 35-7 loss to advance to the State 1A Championship Game this weekend in Tacoma.

Royal jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and then scored a touchdown in each quarter after that. The Knights were led by running back Lorenzo Myrick who rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.



Newport got their lone score in the third quarter as Koa Pancho threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Kirkwood. Pancho finished with 187 yards passing and a touchdown.

It was the first trip to the state semifinals for the Grizzlies, who defeated Colville in the quarterfinals and finished the year 10-2.

Passing has been a strong suite for Newport, and receiever Tug Smith caught seven passes for 101 yards, while Kirkwood finished with 28 yards on four grabs.

Royal advanced to the state championship game where they will face Meridian at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Newport defeated Chewelah 25-0 back on Sept. 15, and lost to Colville 28-14 on Sept. 29 before avenging that loss in the state quarters by a score of 21-7.

The NEA League sent three teams to the state playoffs – Freeman, Colville and Newport – after sweeping the crossover matchups with the Caribou League.