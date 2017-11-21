Newport downs Colville in state quarterfinals

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Grizzlies score two unanswered touchdowns…

There is a strong possibility that the lingering effects from last Friday night’s shocking quarterfinal loss are still plaguing the Colville Indians. Two unanswered Newport touchdowns in the fourth quarter stunned the unbeaten Indians, 21-7, and advanced the underdog Grizzlies to a state semifinal game.

Newport will face Royal City this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lions Field in Moses Lake. The Knights defeated Okanogan 49-0 to earn their ticket into the state semifinals.

In the other two pairings, La Center defeated Cascade Christian, 41-35, and Meridian beat Montesano, 28-7. The winners will meet Saturday in Bellingham to determine the other semifinal entry.

Colville scored first on a two-yard run by quarterback John Knight. Newport tied the score at seven apiece on Koa Pancho’s one-yard run, and the score remained knotted through the third quarter.

Adam Moorhead scored the winning touchdown on a 44-yard pass from Pancho that gave the Grizzlies a 14-7 lead. Pancho added another touchdown later in the final quarter on a 21-yard gallop to make it a two-touchdown game.

Colville finished the season as undefeated Northeast A League champions. The Indians were 9-2 for the season.