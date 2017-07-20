New distracted driving law goes into effect on Sunday

(By WA Office of the Insurance Commissioner)

Beginning July 23, it will be against the law for Washington drivers to use hand-held electronics while they are driving. This includes all electronic devices—cell phones, tablets, laptops and video games. Tickets for driving while using hand-held electronics will go on your record and be reported to your insurance company.

A Driving Under the Influence of Electronics ticket, an E-DUI, will cost more than before. All violations will be available to your insurance company and may lead to premium increases. Tickets will cost:

First E-DUI: $136

Second E-DUI (within five years): $234 The new law was enacted by the state Legislature this year. The original bill was sponsored by Sens. Ann Rivers, Marko Liias, Reuven Carlyle and Patty Kuderer. According to the Washington state Traffic Safety Commission, fatalities from distracted driving increased 32 percent from 2014 to 2015 in Washington, and one-quarter of all crashes involved a cell phone in use just prior to the crash.

The commission’s most recent collision report, from 2014, shows that distracted drivers crash every 12 minutes. Distraction was a factor in 40 percent of all collisions, the single most frequent contributing factor in all collisions that year. Distracted driving was a factor in 123 fatal collisions.

The number of collisions in your region contribute to increased insurance premiums. If the number of collisions increases, your rates are likely to as well.