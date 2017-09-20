NEW Alliance, Providence dedicate new mental health facility

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Second floor of old Mt. Carmel remodeled…

A ribbon cutting ceremony last Saturday officially opened a new mental health facility in Stevens County in a partnership between the county mental health services, Northeast Washington (NEW) Alliance Counseling, and Providence Mt. Carmel Hospital. The 16-bed mental health Evaluation and Treatment (E&T) inpatient facility in Colville is fulfilling a need in the area and is expected to serve over 600 patients in the first year.

“This project has been four years of hard work and fills much needed holes in mental health services in our community,” said New Alliance Director Dr. David Nielsen at the ribbon cutting event on Sept. 16. “There were greater demands for mental health inpatient beds than what was available in nearby Spokane County or in the state. Prior to having this facility, it was not uncommon for us to have to send patients to the Tri-Cities, Yakima or Seattle for evaluation and treatment. It was also not uncommon to have to wait hours or days for a bed in one of those facilities to be available and for county law enforcement to send two deputies to transport a patient to one of those facilities. This new option will save tax payers money and help the patients who need timely care.”

The project remodeled the second floor of the former Mt. Carmel Hospital building in a joint project between the Stevens County mental health services (NEW Alliance Counseling), the Spokane County Regional Behavioral Health Organization and Providence Mt. Carmel. Providence Mt. Carmel received a $2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to develop the E&T facility and Stevens County contributed $400,000 towards the project.



