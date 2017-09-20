Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

NEW Alliance, Providence dedicate new mental health facility

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Dr. David Nielsen and a representative from Providence Healthcare cut the ribbon on the NEW Alliance Evaluation and Treatment center at Mt. Carmel Hospital on Sept. 16. (Jamie Henneman photo)

Second floor of old Mt. Carmel remodeled…

A ribbon cutting ceremony last Saturday officially opened a new mental health facility in Stevens County in a partnership between the county mental health services, Northeast Washington (NEW) Alliance Counseling, and Providence Mt. Carmel Hospital. The 16-bed mental health Evaluation and Treatment (E&T) inpatient facility in Colville is fulfilling a need in the area and is expected to serve over 600 patients in the first year.

“This project has been four years of hard work and fills much needed holes in mental health services in our community,” said New Alliance Director Dr. David Nielsen at the ribbon cutting event on Sept. 16. “There were greater demands for mental health inpatient beds than what was available in nearby Spokane County or in the state. Prior to having this facility, it was not uncommon for us to have to send patients to the Tri-Cities, Yakima or Seattle for evaluation and treatment. It was also not uncommon to have to wait hours or days for a bed in one of those facilities to be available and for county law enforcement to send two deputies to transport a patient to one of those facilities. This new option will save tax payers money and help the patients who need timely care.”

The project remodeled the second floor of the former Mt. Carmel Hospital building in a joint project between the Stevens County mental health services (NEW Alliance Counseling), the Spokane County Regional Behavioral Health Organization and Providence Mt. Carmel. Providence Mt. Carmel received a $2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to develop the E&T facility and Stevens County contributed $400,000 towards the project.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers

Subscribe To Unlock The Content!

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
46°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 10mph S
H 46 • L 39
54°
Fri
53°
Sat
55°
Sun
57°
Mon
58°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group