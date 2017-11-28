New 4-H club formed in Chewelah

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

4-H will help educate youth in agricultural practices…

JJSHS teacher Aubrey Markel wears a lot of hats, and she’s just added one more. The agricultural education teacher is beginning a new 4-H program for Chewelah area kids. While not affiliated with the Chewelah School District, it will expand the possibilities for area youth to be engaged in post school activities regarding their rural setting.

“4-H is much like scouts in that it is a youth club and the leaders are volunteers,” Markel said. “When I was in 4-H growing up in Wenatchee it was a natural progression to be in 4-H until you were old enough to join Future Farmers of America.”

FFA and 4-H are separate organizations, but compliment each other nicely. 4-H is open to any youth 5 or older living the in the Chewelah valley, while people can join FFA in the seventh grade. Markel is the adviser for FFA as well.

“I get alot of 15-year-olds who are starting from scratch with livestock projects,” Markel said. “I’m hopeful if students get involved at a younger age, they will stay involved and possibly move on to FFA at Jenkins Jr/Sr High School, where they can take courses in plant and animal science, forestry, veterinary sciences, agriculture and greenhouse management.”

The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach.

Monthly membership meetings will begin in December when members will learn the 4-H basics like the pledge and motto of the group, along with meeting other members and learning about projects. Members will learn how to show projects, make fair decorations, plan and carry out community service projects and the group’s culmination will be fair season where Markel hopes members will exhibit as many projects as possible.

“We have mainly small animal projects like chickens and rabbits at this point, but are also open to projects in the areas of citizenship, leadership, market hog, goat and sheep, gardening, forestry, photography, sewing and fiber arts,” Markel said.

Currently, Chewelah 4-H has about 10 members enrolled so far and all are under the age of 11.

“Being in 4-H was a huge, very positive part of my life while I was growing up and I want to help more of our youth become involved in a program proven to help youth reach their full potential,” Markel said.