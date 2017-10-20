Featured News

National Weather Service predicting good ski season

(By Staff Reports)

More snow, colder temperatures expected this winter…

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is predicting another La Nina winter, similar to last year, saying there is a 65 percent chance of more snow and lower temperatures, The Inlander is reporting. This comes after 2016-17’s winter of long stretches of negative temperatures and plenty of snow.

This comes as good news for 49 Degrees North, a big part of Chewelah’s local economy.

For this region it’s expected there will be 120 percent of their normal snowfall. The Inlander said last year, the city of Spokane got 61.5 inches of snow.  

A La Nina winter will bring more artic air down from Canada and that will combine with moisture from the Pacific to produce more snow. Atmospheric rivers – evident with three storms lined up this week to hit Western Washington – will stack up and pack the snow up on mountains.

Washington and Idaho mountain passes have already received their first snow of the  year, but its still too early for the ski season. 49 Degrees North has already seen some snow fall, as evident by their webcam of the summit looking North on Friday (Oct. 20) afternoon…

