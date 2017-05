The American Legion in Chewelah will be welcoming the national commander of the American Legion on May 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

National E. Schmidt will be visiting the John V. Folsom American Legion Post 54 with a dinner of prime rib, baked potato, mixed vegtables, salad, roll and dessert for $20.

People are being asked to RSVP by May 9.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.

For more info call 509-935-8464.