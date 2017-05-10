National Commander coming to Chewelah

The American Legion in Chewelah will be welcoming the National Commander of the American Legion on May 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Charles E. Schmidt was elected national commander of the 2.2 million-member American Legion on Sept. 1, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the 98th national convention of the nation’s largest veterans organization.

Schmidt enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1965 and served on active duty until his retirement in 1993. Schmidt resides in Hines, Oregon with his wife, Linda. Schmidt will be visiting the John V. Folsom American Legion Post 54 with a dinner of prime rib, baked potato, mixed vegtables, salad, roll and dessert for $20.

People are being asked to RSVP by May 9.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.

For more info call 509-935-8464.