Nathan H. Vangemert 1937-2017

Nathan H. Vangemert, born July 21, 1937 in Seattle, WA to Al and Marcella Vangemert, passed away October 10, 2017.

Nathan attended Woodinville Elementary and graduated from Bothell High School in 1955. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy Reserve and became a Submarine Diesel Mechanic. After the Navy, Nathan owned and operated his own heavy equipment business.

He was an avid sportsman who hunted and fished from childhood. Nathan was always a man of integrity and truth “even if you don’t want to hear it!”

Nathan was a devoted husband to his wife Judy for 42 wonderful years. Family meant everything to him with an unwavering love for his children and grandchildren. Always kind but firm.

When he retired from operating equipment he went back to his family roots and began farming again.

Nathan always took care of his family, never failing them or their needs, which was his love language.

A true friend always having your back.

We miss you so very much, your wisdom, our visits and laughter, even our “amazing arguments.”

Nathan was preceded in death by his daughter Ardeth.

He is survived by his wife Judith; son Wade (Veronica); daughter Jennifer (Travis); and grandchildren Talena (Brad), Tavia, Abbigail, Kaleb, Grace, Harlee and Owen.

A celebration of life will be held at the Valley Fire Hall, Saturday, November 11, 2017, Noon to 3 p.m.