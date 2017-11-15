Nancy Harrison-Holmes 1936-2017

Nancy Harrison-Holmes, a longtime resident of Chewelah, WA passed away on Oct. 25, 2017 in Chewelah at the age of 81. Nancy was born on April 3, 1936 in Tipton, West Midland, England, the daughter of Leonard and Ida (Holmes) Spooner.

Nancy was raised in England during WWII, a time of national unrest. She completed the education available to her at that time and then struck out on her own. Being fluent in several languages, she often worked as an interpreter. Following the end of WWII, she met then later married a U.S. serviceman named Wilbert Benjamin Winbush. Together they began a life in Los Angeles, CA starting a family with the birth of their daughter Patricia.

At the end of their marriage, Nancy and her daughter moved to Washington State. While living in Washington, Nancy met Cal Benston. Their journey brought them to Chewelah in 1989 and their winters were spent in Mexico. They would remain family until his death in 2005 and Nancy chose to remain in Chewelah.

Nancy valued her independence and her privacy; however, she offered herself selflessly to where her heart was drawn. Caring for “unheard voices” of starving children, unfair treatment of people of all races, color and creed. Animals had a special place in her heart and many found a place in her home.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Patricia Rose and her husband Robert of Pasadena, CA, their children Nicholas Rose of Long Beach, CA and Jacob Rose of WI; sister Joan Crook and her husband Ray, sister Marie Edgar all of Walsall, West Midland, England; several nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time for Nancy Harrison-Holmes. Memorial contributions may be given to any local animal shelter. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory are entrusted with the arrangements.