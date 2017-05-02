Monday Update: This week’s paper has City Wide Yard Sale map and info

(By Kellie Trudeau/Chief Copy Editor)

Paper will have updates on power outage, climate change march and much more…

With the conclusion of a very rainy April, May has arrived with a forecast for more sun and warmer temperatures. Finally! Thursday is even forecasted to have a high in the upper 70’s.

It’ll be a welcome change.

May also brings more community events as Chewelah continues to keep busy this spring. And it all starts right away. Check out this week’s newspaper for all the information on this week’s upcoming events including the 8th Annual City Wide Yard Sale happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nearly 60 sales are participating this year! The map and list of sales will be available in the back of The Independent – pick it up at newsstands as early as Wednesday.

Our staff has been busy as usual covering all the local happenings this past week. Here’s a rundown on what you’ll see in print:

On Saturday night, about 5,000 customers were without power due to a crossbar that broke near the Long Lake substation. Chewelah was effected as well as Valley and Springdale, and even customers as far north as Bluecreek and Addy. The power returned by 11 p.m. that evening. The Chewelah Evangelical Free Church was hosting a concert with Blackwood Legacy and they had to finish acapella.

Earlier on Saturday, another March took place in Chewelah as part of the National March for Climate Change. Many participated in this week’s march, which was organized by the Chewelah UCC. See the story and photos on the front page.

The Stevens County Historical Society dedicated the Indian Agency Cabin still under construction and honored long-time volunteer Don McLaughlin, who passed away earlier this year, with a ceremony and lunch. And of course cake!

It’s crunch time for the Chewelah float committee as volunteers are working hard to put the finishing touches on this year’s community float. The float and Distinguished Young Women representatives will be at the Apple Blossom parade this coming weekend. This year’s float has a “My Fair Lady” theme and this is the first time in three years the float has been completely taken apart, even down to removing and replacing the petal paper from its base.

Other things you’ll get to read about: Lehman’s Greenhouse opened on Tuesday; a high speed chase that started south of Chewelah and ended in Colville, the monthly report from the Greater Springdale Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce meeting; the Chewelah students of the month; upcoming FFA plant sale information; and Washington Federal celebrated 100 years with an open house in Chewelah.

Finally, it’s National Small Business Week. Thank you for supporting your local small businesses!