Monday Morning Update: Zags win, Dicks Burgers now accepting credit cards, PACA raises $10K

(By Staff Reports, Chewelah Independent)

PACA raises $10K at fundraiser…

PACA recently raised $10K at their fundraising gala a week ago. It couldn’t come at a better time as Decemeber is when StageTime will host their first show at the new Center for the Performing Arts. If you’d like to donate to PACA, go online at www.chewelahcenterforthearts.com and use the donate button under the banner.

DICK’S HAMBURGERS IN SPOKANE NOW ACCEPTING CREDIT CARDS

You can now use your credit card at Dick’s Hamburgers in downtown Spokane. The landmark business serving burgers any time of the night, has famously accepted cash only since opening in 1965.

Since Saturday, however, staff are now accepting credit cards. So eat up!

NRA PUSHING FOR HUNTING OF GRIZZLIES AROUND YELLOWSTONE

The National Rifle Association and a sport hunting group are pushing for their members’ ability to hunt Grizzlies around Yellowstone National Park for both safety and economic reasons, the Associated Press reports. There are an estimated 700 bears living in and around the national park in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

In July, the US Fish and Wildlife Service removed the species’ threatened status, and at least six lawsuits have been filed to restore the threatened status. The NRA and Safari Club International have asked a U.S. District Judge to let them intervene. Click here for the full story.

FAMILY DISCOVERS PYTHON IN TOILET

In a north Seattle apartment, a family discovered a python hiding in their toilet on Friday. The family called police after a child found the four-foot snake inside the Lake City neighborhood apartment, KOMO-TV reports.

Police officers removed the snake and personnel from the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society picked the snake up. They said the snake was a ball python which is a non-venomous snake that is popular among pet owners.

This isn’t an uncommon occurrence. In 2015, a family in Kansas City found a ball python in their toilet as well.

STEVENS COUNTY BOT HAVING MEETING IN CHEWELAH TODAY

The Libraries of Stevens County Board of Trustees will hold their November meeting at the Chewelah Public Library on Monday, November 27th at 10 a.m. The Chewelah Library is located at 311 E Clay St., Chewelah, WA 99109. As always, the meeting is open to the public and comments are welcome. Arrangements to provide reasonable accommodations including handicap accessibility or an interpreter will be made upon receiving forty-eight (48) hours advance notice. For further information please visit the library’s website www.thelosc.org or phone 509-233-9621.

GONZAGA TAKES THIRD AT PK80 TOURNAMENT

Nobody plans on a 21-point blown second half lead, but that’s what No. 17 Gonzaga did and they still came away with the 76-71 overtime win over Texas. The victory earned the Zags third place in Sunday’s PK80 Invitational consolation game and improved the Bulldogs’ record to 5-1. Click here for the full story.