Wednesday Morning Update: Washington sues Uber, Seattle has a new mayor

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a multi-million dollar consumer protection lawsuit against ride sharing company Uber, alleging thousands of violations of the state’s data breach notification law. Uber discovered a data breach potentially affecting 57 million passengers and drivers around the world, including the names and driver’s license numbers of at least 10,888 Uber drivers in Washington.

Under a 2015 amendment to the state’s data breach law requested by Ferguson, consumers must be notified within 45 days of a breach, and the Attorney General’s Office also must be notified within 45 days if the breach affects 500 or more Washingtonians. This is the first lawsuit filed under the revised statute. Click here for the full story

Durkan sworn in as Seattle mayor, first woman mayor of city since 1920s…

After winning the Nov. 7 election, Jenny Durkan took the oath of office as Seattle mayor on Tuesday. She was sworn in at the Ethiopian Community Center in Rainier Beach. She is the first woman mayor of Seattle in over 87 years.

According to the Seattle Times, Durkan will announce today her “Seattle Promise” college tuition program, which will offer all of the city’s public high school graduates two years of free community college.

Durkan was sworn in early, as usually new mayors assume office in January, but Durkan took over as soon as the election results were certified Tuesday. This comes after former Seattle mayor Ed Murray resigned in September amid sex abuse allegations. Click here for the full story.

UPCOMING EVENTS

NOVEMBER 29: Tri County Health District Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Board of Health of Northeast Tri County Health District will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. The meeting will be held at the Tri County Economic Development District, 986 S. Main St., Colville, WA., 99114. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Public input is welcome. This meeting site is barrier free. People needing special accommodations should contact Kelly LeCaire at Northeast Tri County Health District at 684-1301 by November 22.

DECEMBER 1: COME LET US ADORE HIM

A Community Christmas Celebration with musical performances from: Stazya Richman & students, Alayna Dahl, Mihaela Williams, Danielle & Brenna Cartledge, Ring Praise Bell Choir, Bee Jae Golden, Kris & Jody Bellini & more on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at 260 E. Juniper Ave. Colville, WA.

DECEMBER 1: Ladies Night at Sety’s Ace

Save the date for Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. on 301 E. Main Ave in Chewelah. There will be gift bags for the first 50 ladies. Enjoy product demos, catered food, unicorn spit paint project, free gift wrapping and spin the wheel to win up to 100 percent off your purchase!

DECEMBER 1: Chewelah Church of Latter-Day Saints Christmas Party

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Christmas party is open to the community! We would love to see you there! There will be a Christmas program and dinner on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Meetinghouse Cultural Hall on 2028 Steinmetz Road in Chewelah. A main dish, potatoes and salad will be provided. Please bring a side dish and a dessert. Visitors welcome.