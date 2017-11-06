Monday Morning Update: There’s snow now, but rain expected this weekend

Rain expected this weekend…

Snow accumulated in the valley floor on Sunday, giving Chewelah a winter wonderland feeling on Monday morning. The low today is expected to be 16 degrees while the high will be 36 degrees. Tuesday will be a bit warmer with a high of 37 degrees and a low of 24.

Things will warm up to above freezing beginning on Wednesday and rain is expected on Thursday and Friday, so this early spat of winter may melt away.

Unemployment at a decade-low in Stevens County

The unemployment rate in Stevens County dipped to its lowest levels since the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, as a report from the Employment Security Department reported that September’s rate was 5.7 percent. This comes after unemployment soared to nearly 15 percent during the years directly following the recession. Stevens County’s unemployment rate dipped to lows of 7.4 percent in 2015 and 7 percent in 2016. Click here for the full story.

Emma Selle writes, directs and produces “Snow White and Rose Red,” opening Nov. 10…

Emma Selle’s senior project will have a few more eyes on it than just the normal end-of-year presentation.

The Paideia High School student has written and will be directing “Snow White and Rose Red” in a completely student-run production opening on Nov. 10-11 at the Valley Grange.

Selle has performed in both Stagetime and JJSHS productions before and when it came to her senior project she wanted to write a play. Click here for the full story.