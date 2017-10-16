Monday Morning Update: Moos leaving Washington State

(By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent)

Cougar community shocked Moos leaving for Nebraska…

As if the Cougars’ 37-3 loss to Cal on Friday wasn’t bad enough, the news has broken that Cougar Athletic Director Bill Moos will be heading to Nebraska to serve in the same position. Nebraska announced the hire on Sunday, reports the Spokesman-Review and Moos will begin his new job on Oct. 23.

It came as a shock to Washington State, as WSU Associate Athletic Director for Communications Bill Stevens hadn’t heard from Moss before the announcement and football coach Mike Leach said he received just a text message. You can read the whole story here.

Also relating to Washington State football, the Cougars fell to No. 15 in the rankings after their loss to the Bears.

Burn ban lifted in Stevens County

According to Stevens County Fire District 1, the burn ban in the county has been lifted.

“Please still be careful when burning as there is still a lot of dry grass and brush. Also, all fires must be attended and you must have a way to extinguish the fire. You can only burn natural vegetation in its original state. No construction debris, garbage, or tires. Suncrest, Clayton and Springdale are UGA’s. (urban growth areas) and no burning is allowed except for recreational fires. A recreational fire is one with dry seasoned fire wood. Be safe while burning.”

Don’t be dumb folks, fires can still start this late in the year!

Eastbound Walnut Street-on ramp for I-90 may be closed

The Spokesman-Review is reporting the accident-prone on-ramp in the Spokane area may be closed by the state. This comes after a recent study of all on-ramps from Four Lakes to the Idaho border which revealed the Walnut Street on-ramp producing 98 accidents for 2011 to 2015.

The closure is not set in stone as officials now have to study the effects of closing the on-ramp.

The Walnut Street on-ramp sees about 11,000 cars a day.

This comes as the state transportation department had $4.4 million to reduce accidents along the corridor.