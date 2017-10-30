Monday Morning Update: Halloween activities and expect snow this week

Light Up The Park was a hit, but there’s still more Halloween activities going on…

While Light Up The Park entertained the community on Saturday, there are still plenty of opportunities to Halloween things up in Chewelah.

The students of JJSHS are hosting a haunted house, which is sponsored by the Senior All-Nighter Committee for the Jenkins High School Class of 2018. The haunted house is a Providence Family Medicine Clinic, 100 W. South Ave in Chewelah (look for the large clown head!)

After opening Saturday, there is one more day where the haunted house is in service.

On Tuesday, the haunted house will be open from 4-10 p.m. For a less scary haunted house, kids can go from 4-6 p.m.

Cost is $3, and for $5 the first 150 customers on Tuesday get a hotdog and chips as well.

Here is a video tour of the haunted house…

Boofest taking to Chewelah city streets on Tuesday…

Let your little ghost or ghoul safely trick or treat at downtown businesses in Chewelah on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. There will be plenty of candy to hand out and lots of familiar faces… but they’ll probably have masks on.

Valley Community Watch hosting community meeting on Nov. 20…

Valley Community Watch is hosting a meeting open to the public on Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at The Valley Grange. The meeting is to inform people about watching out for each other and learning how to help the watch.

Expect snow this week…

Buckle up, according to weather.com, snow is expected in Chewelah on Thursday as a low of 29 is expected that day and a 100 percent change of precipitation. It could be a rain snow mix.

Snow is again expected on Friday, Nov. 3 and on Saturday in the morning. Highs are expected to drop to 37 on Friday and continue to drop to 30 degrees on Monday.

Sunday, Nov. 5 is expected to have a low of nine degrees.