Monday Morning Update: Ballots have been mailed out

Have ballots mailed by Nov. 7…

The general election is right around the corner. Please mail your ballot no later than Election Day, Nov. 7, or drop your ballot off at Official Drop Off Sites in Stevens County.

On election day, the following drop off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Spokane Elementary School

6015 HWY 291

Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026

Fire District 1 Admin. Bldg.

4532 Railroad Ave.

Clayton, WA 99110

United Church of Christ

10 E. Webster

Chewelah, WA 99109

Or you may use the secure drop box outside the Stevens County Courthouse near the Elm St. entrance.

If your ballot is destroyed, lost, spoiled; if you require assistance or to verify that your voted ballot has been received, contact the Stevens County Auditor’s Office Election Department at 1-866-307-9060 or 509-684-7514, or elections@stevenscountywa.gov.

Chewelah Chamber hosts auction

It was a busy weekend for Chewelah as the Civic Center hosted the annual Chamber Auction on Saturday. While The Independent hasn’t crunched the numbers yet, money was raised into the thousands, and our very own publisher Jared Arnold won the wine raffle, meaning that he has to figure out what to do with 50 bottles of wine.

Chewelah football wins first league game

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Chewelah Cougars won their first NEA league football game of the year. Thanks to a touchdown run by Kaden Krouse and a touchdown pass by quarterback Owen Baldwin to Griffin Stroyan – the Cougars won 14-6 over Medical Lake. They’ll host Stevens County rival Colville this Friday.

Teenager has bagged five bucks in five years

The Spokesman-Review is reporting Jessie Williams, 16, has hunted every season since she started hunting five years ago, and she has bagged a deer every year. From Reardan, the teen missed the deer hunting season opener on Oct. 14 due to a volleyball tournament, but used her .300 Winchester magnum rifle on Sunday to fill out her tag.

PHOTO OF THE DAY