Monday Morning Update: “Anything Goes” opens this Wednesday

Jenkins High School production opens on Wednesday…

Jenkins High School Theatre is proud to present Cole Porter’s 1987 version of Anything Goes. Directed by Charlotte Alby and produced by Sheena Rancourt, this musical is set in 1938, aboard the ocean liner, S.S. American, where night club singer and Evangelist, Reno Sweeney (Emma Larsen), is one of many passengers enroute from New York to London. Her pal, Billy Crocker (Philip Chantry), has stowed away to be near his love, debutante, Hope Harcourt (Ursula Baaken).

But there is one problem–Hope is already engaged to the oddball British nobleman Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Jimmy Kirry). Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner, are public enemy #13 Moonface Martin (Robbie Thompson) and his partner in crime Erma Latour (Sarah Torgerson). With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap dancing sailors, and a good old fashioned blackmail, Reno and Moonface aid Billy on his quest to win Hope and even discover some things about love, for themselves, along the way.

Performances will be in the Jenkins JR/SR High Cafeteria November 15-18 at 7 p.m. with one matinee performance at 2 p.m. on November 18. Tickets will be available beginning Saturday November 11th at Akers United Drug, Valley Drug, The Independent, JHS, and the Quartzite Brewery. During the intermission of each performance, the Unified Champions Club, a JJSHS student group promoting inclusion for all students, will be selling refreshments for your enjoyment and flowers for your favorite performer!

Expect wet week with snow in the mountains…

With temperatures warming this week, expect high temperatures in the 40s and lows around freezing for the Chewelah area. There will be mountain snow this week as precipitation is expected every day while in valleys expect rain and gusty winds.

Dance for Kindness in Valley…

Families and friends are encouraged to join students and staff in empowering kindness at the 6th annual Dance for Kindness on Monday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m. in the Valley School Gym. The dance is being organized by Valley School District staff in honor of World Kindness Day in early November, the purpose of which is to look beyond ourselves, beyond the boundaries of our country and culture to realize we are citizens of the world.

Dance for Kindness is a worldwide event organized by Lifevest Inside, focusing on the power of kindness to unite us all, despite differences in race, religion, and ethnicity. Groups from across the globe will unite under the banner of kindness and join together to perform a Kindness dance to the same theme song. Through this dance and ongoing acts of kindness, together we have the power to fill this world with more kindness, trust, hope and love.

Generous contributions from Dawson Trucking, Inc. and the Valley Store made it possible to purchase event t-shirts for the Valley School students. Event organizers Gail Churape and Kim Goot encourage all students and community members to come join the fun on either or both days and spread kindness.