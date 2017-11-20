Monday Morning Update: 49 Degrees North enjoys another snowy weekend

Resort open for second straight weekend of early skiing…

With 18 inches at the lodge and 31 inches at the summit, 49 Degrees North was open for business for a second-straight weekend. While its been nothing but rain in the valley, it appears things have been shaping up for a nice early ski season up on Chewelah Peak. Check out 49 Degrees North’s website for more info.

A total of 44 inches of snow has already fallen at Chewelah Peak and it’s only Nov. 19. The ski resort reported that four ski lifts were open this weekend, with 26 trails groomed and 46 trails opened.

How is the snow up there? Well Here is video of the East Basin at 49 Degrees North Ski Resort on Friday, Nov. 17.

EXPECT A LOT OF RAIN THIS WEEK

The Chewelah area is still holding onto fall as the valley will get lots of precipitation this week, but temperatures won’t drop enough to turn it into snow. Expect rain every day this week except Friday. Highs will be close to the mid-40s today and Tuesday, then rise to the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday before dropping back down to 47.

Lows this week will get their coldest on Friday when temperatures will drop to 34, otherwise they’ll be in the mid 30s or 40s. One could expect that rain down here to be snow up on the mountains and on mountain passes so plan travel accordingly.

Chewelah FFA/JHS Ag Program holding Orange and Grapefruit Fundraiser…

The Chewelah FFA/ Jenkins HS Agricultural Education Orange and Grapefruit Fundraiser is currently underway!

They are selling 20lb boxes of Fresh California Oranges and Texas Ruby Red Grapefruits for $26 (boxes can be mixed 1/2 & 1/2). They also have 20lb flats of Clementines for $36 (Not able to mix boxes).

These make great gifts, store well, are extremely fresh and will definitely add some much needed Vitamin C to your diet, to help fight those Winter Time Blahs. Here is an idea! If you don’t think you will need 20lbs? Buy a box and split them with family or a neighbor!

Fruit will be available for pick up at the High School During the 2nd week of December. Payment due upon pre-ordering.

If you have any questions or would like to make an order, shoot Aubrey Markel a message at AMarkel@chewelahk12.us. Taking orders until Sun. Nov. 19th.

Thanks for your continued support of Agricultural Education at JJSHS and Chewelah FFA

Stevens County Cattlemen Annual Business Meeting Dec. 2

The Stevens County Cattlemen’s Association will hold their annual business meeting on Sat.,Dec. 2 at the Stevens County Ambulance Shack in Colville at 4pm. The organization is hosting R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard as a guest speaker for the event. The Ranchers and Cattlemen’s Action Legal Fund (R-CALF) is a national, independent organization that represents thousands of U.S. cattle and sheep producers on domestic and international trade and marketing issues. R-CALF USA’s membership consists primarily of cow-calf operators, cattle backgrounders, and feedlot owners. Its members are located in 47 states, and the organization has many local and state association affiliates from both cattle and farm organizations. Various main street businesses are also associate members of R-CALF USA.

R-CALF has recently launched a legal effort in the federal courts to bring back Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) for beef products to ensure that consumers can make informed choices about where their beef is coming from. R-CALF USA is also leading the cattle industry’s effort to clarify and enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act by banning packer ownership of livestock as well as working on trade issues on behalf of U.S. cattlemen.

Following Bullard’s presentation, SCCA will hold elections for its Board of Directors and officers, as well as addressing any business items. For more information, call SCCA President Justin Hedrick at 680-3497 or mail stevenscountycattlemen@gmail.com

