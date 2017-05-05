Featured News

Area Sports/ Featured News

Miranda pitches Mariners to win over LA

(By Staff Reports)

Mariners win home series against Angels…

The Seattle Mariners won their third straight series at Safeco Field with an 11-3 victory over Los Angeles (15-15) Thursday night. The M’s got a seven-inning outing from starter Ariel Miranda – who struck out five – as they improved to 13-16 on the year.

The Mariners collected 16 hits as a team, initially trailing the Angels 2-1 in the second inning before scoring six runs over the next five frames. After LA scored a run in the top of the eighth, Seattle put up some “insurance runs” with three more scores.

The M’s Danny Valencia was 4-for-5 on the day including a home run in the seventh inning. Ben Gamel reached base five times, notching three hits and two walks with two RBI. Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 13 games as he also drove in two runs.

Seattle scored a season-high in runs and hits.

Seattle is 8-4 at home but 5-12 on the road.

UP NEXT: Veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 5.08 ERA) gets the start in Friday’s 7:10 p.m. PT series opener against his former Texas club. Gallardo, who won 13 games for the Rangers in 2015, took a no-decision in his only meeting with them last year with the Orioles.

At Seattle
MARINERS 11, ANGELS 3
LA:          020   000   010 = 3  9  0
Seattle:   103   201   13x = 11  16  1
W: Miranda (3-2) L: Meyer (0-1)

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
57°
light rain
humidity: 64%
wind: 4mph SE
H 57 • L 57
47°
Sat
58°
Sun
64°
Mon
69°
Tue
60°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group