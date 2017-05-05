Miranda pitches Mariners to win over LA

(By Staff Reports)

Mariners win home series against Angels…

The Seattle Mariners won their third straight series at Safeco Field with an 11-3 victory over Los Angeles (15-15) Thursday night. The M’s got a seven-inning outing from starter Ariel Miranda – who struck out five – as they improved to 13-16 on the year.

The Mariners collected 16 hits as a team, initially trailing the Angels 2-1 in the second inning before scoring six runs over the next five frames. After LA scored a run in the top of the eighth, Seattle put up some “insurance runs” with three more scores.

The M’s Danny Valencia was 4-for-5 on the day including a home run in the seventh inning. Ben Gamel reached base five times, notching three hits and two walks with two RBI. Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 13 games as he also drove in two runs.

Seattle scored a season-high in runs and hits.

Seattle is 8-4 at home but 5-12 on the road.

UP NEXT: Veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 5.08 ERA) gets the start in Friday’s 7:10 p.m. PT series opener against his former Texas club. Gallardo, who won 13 games for the Rangers in 2015, took a no-decision in his only meeting with them last year with the Orioles.

At Seattle

MARINERS 11, ANGELS 3

LA: 020 000 010 = 3 9 0

Seattle: 103 201 13x = 11 16 1

W: Miranda (3-2) L: Meyer (0-1)