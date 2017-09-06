Featured News

Mid-Week Volleyball Update: Colville and Freeman get sweeps

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Not much volleyball has been played so far… but there have been some games. Chewelah was slated to play Tuesday at Newport but the game was cancelled because of smoke.

TUESDAY’S GAMES
Colville sweeps Deer Park 
Volleyball power Colville (1-0) swept volleyball power Deer Park 25-25, 25-12, 25-20 in NEA League action on Tuesday. Colville was led by Katelyn Petrey who recorded 13 kills, six aces and six digs according to the Spokesman Review. Deer Park fell to 0-1 but was led by Taylor Tarble’s 11 kills and three aces.

Freeman trounces Medical Lake
Freeman used the dual attack of Eva Knight and Justis Wells to down Medical Lake 25-11, 25-6 and 25-6 on Tuesday. Knight had nine kills while Justis Wells had eight aces for the Scotties.

