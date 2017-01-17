McMorris Rodgers weighs in on Obamacare repeal

Rodgers says people won’t lose coverage, Republicans tackle complex repeal process

By Brandon Hansen/The Independent Staff

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers said on social media that no one who has coverage through the Affordable Care Act – better known as Obamacare – will lose their coverage when it’s repealed.

This comment came on Facebook after McMorris Rodgers posted about House Republicans passing a plan on Jan. 13 that would start the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act. According to the Washington Post, House Republicans approved the budget blueprint 227-198 which sets a timetable to draft a repeal bill.

McMorris-Rodgers — the fourth most powerful House Republican — posted this on Facebook afterwards: “Obamacare was the federal government’s best effort to ‘fix’ our healthcare system, and it failed. This week, we’re fulfilling our promise to take the first steps towards repealing it. This is about developing a long-term solution that works for everyone, and I believe everyone deserves access to affordable, quality health care coverage. You, not the government, should be in control of your own health care.”

In a response to comments on the same thread, McMorris Rodgers also said: “As I say in my statement, let me be clear: No one who has coverage because of Obamacare today, will lose that coverage the day it’s repealed — we’re committed to a smooth and stable transition for those currently receiving coverage under Obamacare.”

At a Martin Luther King Day Speech at the Spokane Convention Center on Monday, McMorris Rodgers delivered a speech about unity and working for positive change after the election. Towards the end of her speech, audience members began chanting, “Save our healthcare” louder than her final sentences of the speech and some audience members booed as she left the stage, while others applauded, reports the Spokesman-Review.

Last week saw House Republicans and Democrats spar over the ACA’s impact. Republicans criticized Obamacare over its cost — passed in 2010 — while Democrats decried that many Americans might lose their healthcare coverage.

President-elect Donald Trump, according to the Washington Post, came out on Sunday to say that he is almost done with a plan to replace Obamacare and would have “insurance for everybody.” He also vowed to force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices in Medicare and Medicaid.

In an interview with the Washington Post, he didn’t reveal any specifics of that plan.

In the vote on Friday, nine Republicans declined to back the step to begin the repeal. The LA Times is reporting “hang-wringing” from Republicans about the time table of the repeal process and the possible loss of healthcare coverage to constituents once the repeal happens.

The LA Times reported that Republican aides were “increasingly suggesting” another course of action where the Obamacare replacement will not be a single bill but a series of actions. Changes could be made through the price at Health and Human Services, by Trump executive actions and new legislation.

This could drag into 2017, with many changes to be phased in for several years.

NPR is reporting that while the budget resolution includes a Jan. 27 deadline for committees to report back with repeal legislation, lawmakers have made it clear they’re going to go past that date. House Speaker Paul Ryan has been quoted saying, “We’re not holding hard deadlines, only because we want to get it right.” A more step-by-step approach is being asked by lawmakers.

Republicans have said they plan to lower consumer costs of health insurance, premiums and deductibles and give people more choices in choosing coverage. Other ideas, the LA Times said, would be expanding tax-exempt health savings accounts and giving lower-income Americans tax credits that can be refunded towards buying their own coverage. Republicans want to end the mandate that all Americans have insurance.

Republicans are also planning, in the repeal legislation, to cut funds off for Planned Parenthood which recieved federal funds through Medicaid reimbursements, NPR reported.

While there are ideas, no formal legislation has been brought forth, the LA Times said, and those ideas are works in progress.