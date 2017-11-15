McBee Learning Center teaches autistic and learning challenged children

(By Greater Springdale/Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce)

School funded by John’s Thrift Store, owned by John and Sue Christie…

There is a very special school in Loon Lake funded in a very special manner. On the south side of Hwy 292 at Loon Lake is the McBee Learning Center, a school for autistic and learning-challenged children. It is funded solely by John’s Thrift. John and Sue Christie created this unique arrangement out of their love for these children who have fallen through the cracks of the public school system.

The children have varying degrees of behavior issues and learning difficulties. Some are good at reading but struggle in math. Some are good at math but struggle with putting sentences together. It is rare for any child to do both. Most have problems with sitting for very long and maintaining an attention span. So Sue and her team of volunteer assistants give each child the individual attention they need to progress in their studies and in life.

Sue’s worthy program, in its 11th year, its fifth year in this location, received some attention with the airing on Oct 16, on KHQ. Each child writes his or her name on a magnet ribbon for autism awareness and sticks it on a big-rig truck. Sue is now keeping track on a map where each of these ribbons travels. This started with Ray Triplett, a long-haul trucker who has a niece at the school. He wanted to raise awareness for autism and it looks like it’s working. See KHQ online for the video or go to McBee Learning Center on Facebook and click on the link. So far, the school’s autism awareness magnets have gone to Alaska, Japan, Italy, California and all around the Northwest.

Sue earned a number of degrees during her eight years of higher education. She once had the certificates on wall, but decided to take them down. What matters here is love for these children.

Autism is very treatable or may be better described as educable. The goal of the school is to help the children overcome their individual difficulties with targeted projects that will help each become a well-adjusted adult. Sue calls it an informal parent co-op working together at homeschooling, in a very special way.

The Christies have their own independent income so all of the money raised at the thrift store goes to fund the school. Both businesses are under the umbrella of Learn to Love Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. There is no State or Federal funding. There is no grant money. Food for lunches is donated by the Loon Lake Food Bank. Donation items continuously flow into the thrift store and locals enthusiastically purchase the bargains available there. John shared that winter can be pretty tough, however. The school needs about $150-$200 a month just for curriculum. Both buildings are rented and of course there are the usual monthly overheads. So when all the normal activity slows down after Christmas, it can be financially challenging.

The school was named for David McBee, a child who was called unteachable and who only wanted to hide. With Sue’s dedicated help, he learned to communicate through painting and drawing. Nine kids enrolled is ideal. The youngest in attendance now is seven and the oldest is nineteen. In addition to volunteer parents, Sue has volunteers from the high school who come for their senior projects. There are no homework assignments for the children. Sue feels home is for family. The school is where the children learn life skills and study to improve their school work.

John’s Thrift Store is not a large building but it is jam packed with interesting items for sale. Everything imaginable from clothing to Christmas decorations, sports gear, books, games, videos, building materials and furniture. John will also consign a few larger items and show them to prospective buyers for you. It is a very busy store. John is retired military and his son and grandchildren volunteer at the store, in addition to others, to keep everything running smoothly.

Sue wanted to emphasize how important John’s efforts are for the success of the school. Without his thrift store, the school would not be possible. So before you run to Spokane to donate an item or shop at the big thrift stores, be sure to stop by John’s Thrift. You very likely will save yourself a trip to Spokane because he has everything. And you will be part of supporting a really compelling local good cause. And don’t forget the Learn To Love Foundation after Christmas. Community support is vitally important.