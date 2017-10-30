Featured News

Mary Walker School District cancels school Monday, cites safety concern

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Mary Walker School District will resume classes Tuesday…

School has been cancelled for Mary Walker School District due to a safety concern. KHQ is reporting that an alert was sent out to staff, students and parents Sunday night cancelling school on Monday.

KHQ is reporting all classes and activities have been cancelled because of a safety concern law enforcement had warned them about. This comes from superintendent Rick Winters, who said law enforcement doesn’t believe there is a current threat to the school but that this is a precaution. School will resume on Tuesday.

 

