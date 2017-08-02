Mary Lou (Bakie) Jones 1936-2017

Mary Lou (Bakie) Jones of Loon Lake, WA passed away peacefully in Spokane on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Mary Lou was born to Gilbert and Eva Bakie on January 21st 1936 in Chewelah, WA. Mary Lou grew up on a small homestead in Valley, WA. She attended the Valley School throughout her education years.

Mary Lou was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was an active church member for many years at the United Methodist Church of Deer park.

As Mary Lou grew, she began her own family in 1957. Mary Lou embraced the word of God and instilled her beliefs in her family. As the matriarch of the family she would bring the family, friends and extended family into her home. She always made sure the family stayed together enjoying holidays, birthdays and other celebrations throughout the years.

Mary Lou was an avid crafter and spent many hours creating beautiful cross stitch pictures and other crafts that she would give to her family and friends. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for family weddings and birthdays. Each Christmas the family would look forward to the homemade chocolates, popcorn balls, and other delicious treats she would proudly display for all to enjoy.

Mary Lou ensured that all her family knew the family traditions that were passed on to her from her parents and enjoyed creating new traditions. She enjoyed her Friday lunches with family members and old classmates until her passing.

She is survived by her children: Forrest Jones (Heather), Jeweli St. Clair (James) and Arthur Jones, siblings: Betty Holloway and Robert Bakie, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arlie Perryman, 2nd husband, Alan Jones, her parents and her oldest daughter, Debra Russell, in addition, longtime companion and friend, Earl Howard Sr.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to the church in her name. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 4th 2017 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church of Deer Park, 113 East 2nd St. Deer Park, WA. Laur Funeral Home, Deer Park, Washington will be handling the arrangements.