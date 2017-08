Mary Hertig (White) 1942-2017

Mary Hertig (White) born September 13, 1942 to Louis and Betty White, passed away July 23, 2017. Mary’s siblings are John, Claude and Betty Lou. Mary was a homemaker, rock hound and loved traveling to see our history. Mary was also the WORLD’S BEST MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER and GREAT GRANDMOTHER. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Lynn Hertig. Mary is survived by children Susan Frary, Kevan Roberts, Jeff Roberts; grandchildren Kea Jochumsen, Kristen Day, Nicole Roberts, Lindsay Wilcox, Dallas Roberts; and many great grandchildren.