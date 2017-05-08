Mariners win series against Rangers

(By Staff Reports)

Mariners now within two games of .500…

The Mariners (15-17) continue to be very strong on at Safeco Field. Kyle Seager hit an eighth-inning solo shot against the Texas Rangers (13-19) on Sunday, helping clinch a 4-3 win that also notched a series victory for Seattle.

With the win, the Mariners won their fourth straight series at Safeco. Seattle is 10-5 at home and 5-12 on the road. They’re currently in third place of the AL West

Mariner starter Dillon Overton pitched 3 1/3 inning allowing two runs before Christian Bergman came in and allowed just one hit and one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

The Texas Rangers have had 10+ strikeouts by their own batters in seven straight games.

Seattle lost the first game of the series 3-1 on Mariners Beard Hat Night, but Felix Hernandez Bobblehead Night brought a 8-2 victory to make Sunday the rubber match.