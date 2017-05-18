Featured News

Area Sports/ Featured News

Mariners win series against Oakland

(By Staff Reports)

Christian Bergman

Bergman pitches gem, Mariners win another homes series…

Christian Bergman capped off the Mariners’ series win over Oakland by going 7 1/3 innings and lifting them to a 4-0 victory over Oakland on Wednesday in the rubber match of the three-game slate against the Athletics.

Bergman struck out nine, allowed just two hits and two walks. It was just his 17th major-league start.

It was the fifth straight home series win for the Mariners who improved to 19-22. They’re 12-6 at Safeco and 7-16 on the road. Seattle is fourth in the AL West.

Oakland committed a pair of outfield misplays that led to two of Seattle’s runs. In the first inning, Ben Gamel hit a liner that got past an A’s outfielder for a triple. Nelson Cruz then drove him home on a sacrificed fly. Jean Segura hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and Cruz hit an RBI groundout to make it 4-0.

This comes after the Mariners’ bullpen struggled against Oakland on Tuesday night, which led to a 9-6 loss. Seattle had won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday.

At Seattle 
MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 0
Oakland:    000   000   000 = 0  2  1
Seattle:      100   030    00x = 4  6  0
W: Bergman (1-1) L: Hahn (1-3)

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
58°
scattered clouds
humidity: 57%
wind: 3mph ESE
H 62 • L 50
63°
Fri
59°
Sat
69°
Sun
75°
Mon
78°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group