Mariners win series against Oakland
(By Staff Reports)
Bergman pitches gem, Mariners win another homes series…
Christian Bergman capped off the Mariners’ series win over Oakland by going 7 1/3 innings and lifting them to a 4-0 victory over Oakland on Wednesday in the rubber match of the three-game slate against the Athletics.
Bergman struck out nine, allowed just two hits and two walks. It was just his 17th major-league start.
It was the fifth straight home series win for the Mariners who improved to 19-22. They’re 12-6 at Safeco and 7-16 on the road. Seattle is fourth in the AL West.
Oakland committed a pair of outfield misplays that led to two of Seattle’s runs. In the first inning, Ben Gamel hit a liner that got past an A’s outfielder for a triple. Nelson Cruz then drove him home on a sacrificed fly. Jean Segura hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and Cruz hit an RBI groundout to make it 4-0.
This comes after the Mariners’ bullpen struggled against Oakland on Tuesday night, which led to a 9-6 loss. Seattle had won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday.
At Seattle
MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 0
Oakland: 000 000 000 = 0 2 1
Seattle: 100 030 00x = 4 6 0
W: Bergman (1-1) L: Hahn (1-3)