Mariners win series against Oakland

(By Staff Reports)

Bergman pitches gem, Mariners win another homes series…

Christian Bergman capped off the Mariners’ series win over Oakland by going 7 1/3 innings and lifting them to a 4-0 victory over Oakland on Wednesday in the rubber match of the three-game slate against the Athletics.

Bergman struck out nine, allowed just two hits and two walks. It was just his 17th major-league start.

It was the fifth straight home series win for the Mariners who improved to 19-22. They’re 12-6 at Safeco and 7-16 on the road. Seattle is fourth in the AL West.

Oakland committed a pair of outfield misplays that led to two of Seattle’s runs. In the first inning, Ben Gamel hit a liner that got past an A’s outfielder for a triple. Nelson Cruz then drove him home on a sacrificed fly. Jean Segura hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and Cruz hit an RBI groundout to make it 4-0.

This comes after the Mariners’ bullpen struggled against Oakland on Tuesday night, which led to a 9-6 loss. Seattle had won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday.

At Seattle

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 0

Oakland: 000 000 000 = 0 2 1

Seattle: 100 030 00x = 4 6 0

W: Bergman (1-1) L: Hahn (1-3)