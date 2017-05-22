Mariners lose third straight

(By Staff Reports)

Pitching woes continue to hamper M’s…

The usual fortress of Safeco Field for the Seattle Mariners provided little protection in their series loss to the Chicago White Sox. Sunday night saw the Mariners take an 8-1 drubbing and the White Sox took three out of four in the series.

Chicago won the final two games by a margin of 24-2 as they improved to 20-22 on the year.

With the loss the Mariners dropped to last place in the AL West at 20-25 which is 9.5 games behind Houston. They’ve lost seven of their last ten games.

In Sunday’s game, Nelson Cruz launched his 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning but the M’s couldn’t find the trick against White Sox pitcher Derek Holland who threw eight innings, striking out six.

The Mariners, on the other hand, used six pitchers and only got three innings out of their starter Chris Heston.

Saturday night saw the White Sox win 16-1 as Avisail Garcia went 4-for-5 for the Mariners and bumped his batting average to an AL-leading .357.

Again, a Mariners starter got shelled as Yovani Gallardo gave up 10 runs in 3.2 innings.

Friday night saw the Mariners get a gem from Ariel Miranda – who struck out nine and allowed just one run over seven innings – but the Mariners were held to one hit and the White Sox got an RBI double from Melky Cabrera in the 10th for the 2-1 win.

The series started out promising enough as the M’s won Thursday’s series opener 5-4 with a pinch hit by Guillermo Heredia that drove in Jarrod Dyson for the 5-4 walk-off win.

But alas, the Mariners are still struggling to find consistency on the mound and when they do find a gem, their bats don’t back it up.

MLB.COM’S WHATS UP NEXT

Mariners: After an off-day Monday, the Mariners open a three-game series against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. PT with right-hander Christian Bergman making his third start. The 29-year-old threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings with just two hits in a 4-0 win over the A’s in his last outing.