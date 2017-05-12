Mariners have four-game winning streak snapped

(By Staff Reports)

Justin Smoak strikes back against old team to lift Blue Jays…

Justin Smoak… JUSTIN SMOAK. Remember that guy? Well he went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs to lift the Toronto Blue Jays past the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak and dropped them back below .500. This comes after the Mariners won a series against Texas and took two from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Seattle led 2-1 thanks to a Nelson Cruz homer in the first inning but Toronto responded with a run in the bottom of the first and posted a five-run rally in the fifth before adding another insurance run in the seventh. Toronto finished with nine hits.

Blue Jays starter pitched six innings, gave up four walks and walked three while striking out eight. The Mariners were 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Mariner starter Chase De Jong pitched five innings, gave up six earned runs and struck out one. He fell to 0-3 on the year.

At Toronto

BLUE JAYS 7, MARINERS 2

Seattle: 200 000 000 = 2 6 0

Toronto: 100 050 10x = 7 9 0

W: Estrada L: De Jong

SEE FULL BOX SCORE

MLB.COM’s WHAT’S NEXT

Mariners: Right-hander Christian Bergman gets his first start for Seattle’s injury-plagued rotation in Friday’s 4:07 p.m. PT game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 29-year-old allowed one run and one hit in 3 2/3 innings of long relief against Texas on Sunday in his first outing after going 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Tacoma.