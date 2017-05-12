Featured News

Area Sports/ Featured News

Mariners have four-game winning streak snapped

(By Staff Reports)

Justin Smoak strikes back against old team to lift Blue Jays…

Justin Smoak… JUSTIN SMOAK. Remember that guy? Well he went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs to lift the Toronto Blue Jays past the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak and dropped them back below .500. This comes after the Mariners won a series against Texas and took two from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Seattle Mariner fans after seeing their team drop below .500 again.

Seattle led 2-1 thanks to a Nelson Cruz homer in the first inning but Toronto responded with a run in the bottom of the first and posted a five-run rally in the fifth before adding another insurance run in the seventh. Toronto finished with nine hits. 

Blue Jays starter pitched six innings, gave up four walks and walked three while striking out eight. The Mariners were 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Mariner starter Chase De Jong pitched five innings, gave up six earned runs and struck out one. He fell to 0-3 on the year.

At Toronto
BLUE JAYS 7, MARINERS 2
Seattle:    200   000   000 = 2  6  0
Toronto:  100   050   10x = 7  9  0
W: Estrada L: De Jong
SEE FULL BOX SCORE

MLB.COM’s WHAT’S NEXT
Mariners: Right-hander Christian Bergman gets his first start for Seattle’s injury-plagued rotation in Friday’s 4:07 p.m. PT game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 29-year-old allowed one run and one hit in 3 2/3 innings of long relief against Texas on Sunday in his first outing after going 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Tacoma.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
45°
light rain
humidity: 87%
wind: 4mph SW
H 51 • L 40
50°
Sat
48°
Sun
54°
Mon
52°
Tue
56°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group