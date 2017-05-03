Mariners fall to Angels in the 11th

(By Staff Reports)

Seattle lose series opener against Los Angeles…

In an AL West series the Mariners (11-15) need to win early in the season, things did not get off to a good start for Seattle on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Angels (14-13) scored two runs in the top of the eleventh to pull off the 6-4 victory at Safeco Field.

It was the second straight loss for the M’s, but interestingly enough Seattle actually moved to fourth place in the AL West as Texas lost it’s third straight and fell to 11-16 on the year.

Against Los Angeles, things looked promising for the Mariners early on as Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz each drove in runs to put Seattle up 2-0.

LA notched a run in the top of the fourth and Jefry Marte tied it up at 2-2 with a sac fly in the top of the fifth.

Seattle’s Danny Valencia gave his team the lead again, as he notched a home run to center field to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the eighth Kole Calhoun hit a two-run dinger to put Los Angeles up 4-3 before Robinson Cano extended the game to extra innings with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Cano finished with three hits in the game and bumped his average to .269.

LA, however, plated two runs in the top of the 11th on an Albert Pujols RBI double and a RBI by Andrelton Simmons.

The Mariners used seven pitchers in the game, with starter James Paxton going five innings, allowing five hits, striking out six and allowing two runs. His ERA is 1.43 on the season.

LA used seven pitchers in the game as well.

The Mariners host LA Wednesday with the game beginning at 7 p.m.

LAA 000 110 020 02 = 6 10 1

Seattle 002 001 001 00 = 4 7 1

W: Guerra (2-1) L: Pazos (0-1)

