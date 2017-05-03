Featured News

Area Sports/ Featured News

Mariners fall to Angels in the 11th

(By Staff Reports)

Seattle lose series opener against Los Angeles…

In an AL West series the Mariners (11-15) need to win early in the season, things did not get off to a good start for Seattle on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Angels (14-13) scored two runs in the top of the eleventh to pull off the 6-4 victory at Safeco Field.

It was the second straight loss for the M’s, but interestingly enough Seattle actually moved to fourth place in the AL West as Texas lost it’s third straight and fell to 11-16 on the year.

Against Los Angeles, things looked promising for the Mariners early on as Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz each drove in runs to put Seattle up 2-0.

LA notched a run in the top of the fourth and Jefry Marte tied it up at 2-2 with a sac fly in the top of the fifth.

Seattle’s Danny Valencia gave his team the lead again, as he notched a home run to center field to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the eighth Kole Calhoun hit a two-run dinger to put Los Angeles up 4-3 before Robinson Cano extended the game to extra innings with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Cano finished with three hits in the game and bumped his average to .269.

LA, however, plated two runs in the top of the 11th on an Albert Pujols RBI double and a RBI by Andrelton Simmons.

The Mariners used seven pitchers in the game, with starter James Paxton going five innings, allowing five hits, striking out six and allowing two runs. His ERA is 1.43 on the season.

LA used seven pitchers in the game as well.

The Mariners host LA Wednesday with the game beginning at 7 p.m.

LAA      000    110    020   02 = 6  10  1
Seattle  002   001    001   00 = 4  7  1
W: Guerra (2-1)  L: Pazos (0-1)
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL BOX SCORE

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
38°
few clouds
humidity: 86%
wind: 2mph ESE
H 38 • L 38
66°
Thu
64°
Fri
44°
Sat
49°
Sun
51°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group