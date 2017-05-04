Featured News

Mariners comeback to defeat LA 8-7

(By Staff Reports) 

We’re assuming this is a Mariner fan during the bottom of the eighth.

Seattle gets big game from Jean Segura…

The Seattle Mariners (12-16) blew the lead in the sixth, but used a big four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to pull out the 8-7 victory in AL West action against Los Angeles on Wednesday at Safeco.

Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma went five innings, striking out four and allowing three runs. Reliever Emilio Pagan, however, was roughed up in his debut with three hits and three runs while getting one out. That one out, however was this catch by left fielder Guillermo Heredia.

Robinson Cano hit his fifth homer in the bottom of the first. Jean Segura followed that up with a home run in the bottom of the fifth that also scored Mike Zunino. Nelson Cruz also drove in a run in the same inning.

After leading 4-0 for five innings, the Mariners suddenly found themselves down 6-4. 

The M’s rallied in the eighth thanks to a two-run double by Jarrod Dyson, followed by a two-RBI single by Segura – who finished the night with four RBI.  Segura bumped his average to .314 on the year.

Despite a run by LA in the ninth, the Mariners held on for the win thanks to three strikeouts by closer Edwin Diaz.

Thanks to it being early in the season, Seattle suddenly finds itself in third place of the AL West behind Houston (19-9) and LA (15-14). They’ll play LA Thursday at 7 p.m.

MARINERS 8, ANGELS 7
LA                  000   006   001 = 7   11  0
Seattle          100    030    04x = 8  12  0
W: Machi (1-0)  L: Parker (0-2)   SV: Diaz

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL BOXSCORE

