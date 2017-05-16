Mariners come back to Safeco, get a win

(By Staff Reports)

Cruz and Seager homer in win over Oakland…

Back home. Back winning.

The Seattle Mariners (18-21) got two-run homers from Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager in a 6-5 victory over Oakland (16-22) on Monday night at Safeco Field to snap a four-game losing streak.

Seattle led 4-0 in the first three innings before Oakland pulled to within a run in the top of the fifth. The Mariners notched two much-needed insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth as Oakland scored twice in the top of the ninth.

The bullpen for Seattle got a workout as the Mariners used seven pitchers in all. Starter Yovani Gallardo went six and a third innings, struck out five, walked two and gave up three earned runs. He picked up the win and is now 2-3 on the year.

Seattle improved to 11-5 on the road.

At Seattle

SEATTLE 6, ATHLETICS 5

Oakland: 000 120 002 = 5 5 1

Seattle: 220 000 02x = 6 4 0

W: Gallardo (2-3) L: Manaea (1-3) Sv: Lynch (1)

WHAT’S NEXT

Athletics: The A’s will have right-hander Andrew Triggs (5-2, 2.21 ERA) on the mound for Tuesday’s 7:10 p.m. PT matchup with the Mariners at Safeco Field. Triggs’ lone subpar start this year came opposite Seattle on April 23, when he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings..

Mariners: Seattle will throw right-hander Chase De Jong (0-3, 7.85 ERA) at the A’s on Tuesday night. De Jong will be making his third Major League start. De Jong, 23, took the loss in his last start on May 11 in Toronto, giving up six earned runs on seven hits in five innings against the Blue Jays.