Margaret “Peggy” Meyer 1955-2017

Margaret “Peggy” Meyer passed away June 2nd, 2017 after a year long battle with a rare form of Multiple Myeloma. Peggy was born October 23, 1955 in Bethesda, Maryland to Commander L. Joseph Tobin and Elizabeth “Betty” Tobin.

She met her future husband, Barry, at EWU in 1978 at a Valentine’s birthday party and they married September 6, 1980. At the time of her passing they had been married almost 37 years. Out of this union were born the joys of her life, Katie Rae and Michelle Lynn.

During this time they enjoyed many activities: softball, snow and water skiing, fishing, golf, attending kids sporting events and Peggy was the “Huckleberry Queen”. Peggy wore many hats: daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, nurse, coach, crafter, friend and caregiver, touching many lives in these capacities.

She worked as a nurse with Pinewood Terrace, Mount Carmel and Chewelah Associated Physicians. Other places she worked included being a receptionist, working at the Washington State capital building, Northwest Alloys and Spokane Falls Community College.

Coach Meyer started the tennis program for Chewelah High School in the 90’s and coached through 2004. During that time, the team went from not winning a game, set or match to winning league championships.

Peggy was a volunteer and fund raiser. Along with friend Kim, family and many friends, they raised thousands of dollars for those in need. They did this through the Rowdys R Us golf tournament. She also contributed home made crafts, including embroidered items, cards and baskets for many fund raisers. As a member of Chewelah Chapter PEO Peggy helped raise money for college scholarships for young women. One of her favorite sayings was “ I’m headed to the dungeon to make card”.

Another of her favorite times was golfing in the Rowdy’s R Us , the Tuesday Night BDs, the Shoshone couples tournament and the Sunday afternoon golf with friends.

Peggy looked forward to her yearly vacation in the sun. Her favorite saying was that see wanted her “toes in the water and butt in the sand.” These trips were with family and friends to Cabo, Cancun, Playa, Puerto Vallarta, Florida and Maui.

Preceding her in passing were her parents Joe and Betty Tobin. Peggy is survived at the home by husband, Barry, daughters Katie (Joe) Hearne, Michelle (Jesse) Meyer and grandson Connor who lit up her life. She is also survived in Spokane by her brother, Joe Tobin, sisters Kay (Ron) Schutz, Annie (Mike) Look, along with nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Cancer Care Northwest, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Cousin Donna who put up with us in her home in Seattle, plus friends and family who helped in her care.

Donations in Peggy’s name can be made to Chewelah Chapter PEO, c/o of Debbie Pohto, 2675 Pinetop Way, Chewelah, WA 99109 or the Valley Warriors Against Cancer, Po Box 286, Valley, WA 99181.

A celebration of life will be held at the Chewelah Golf and Country Club, August 12, 2017, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.