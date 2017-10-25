Margaret Holland 1931-2017

Margaret Holland entered the arms of the Lord on October 20, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Born in Colville in 1931 to Guy and Gae Markham, she was raised there and graduated Colville High School in 1949. She married V. Lee Holland in 1950 and moved to Chewelah where they raised their family. After Lee passed away, Margaret married Stanley Stiles. In 2015, they moved to Spokane Valley.

Margaret embraced her role as a loving and nurturing wife and mother. She shone as homemaker and surrounded her family with warm food and a beautiful home and gardens. She was employed in the dry goods department of the IGA/3 B’s store in Chewelah. In 1974, Lee and Margaret began Lee’s Auto Repair where she kept the books and conducted the business negotiations with suppliers in Spokane with a sharp pencil and business acumen that impressed Lee. They continued until 1991 when Lee retired.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Guy and Gae Markham, her first husband, V. Lee Holland, and her sister Carol Stiles. Left to mourn her are her second husband, Stanley Stiles of Spokane Valley WA, her sister, Audrey Judd of Inchelium WA, her daughter Sherry Holland (Philip Krieter) of North Potomac MD, son Gary (Roseanna) Holland of Rathdrum ID, grandchildren Kiah and Benjamin Krieter, Heidi (Alan) Hinkle, Steven (Sunny) Holland, Michael Holland, and Kimberly (Jonathan) Wong and nine great-grandchildren (Alexander, Alanna, Alyssa, Damien, Ava, Paxton, Cora, Tyler, and Kaitlyn).

The burial was private. Her memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ in Chewelah at 2:30 PM on Saturday October 28, 2017.