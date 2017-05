(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

NPS tours available May 6, 13…

The National Parks Service will be offering free tours of the old Marcus townsite on Saturday, May 6 and Saturday, May 13. Tours start at 10 a.m. at the Marcus Island Boat Launch. Participants are encouraged to bring water, a hat, sunscreen and close-toed shoes. The tour will last approximately 1 hour. NPS North District Interpreter Brandon Cadwell will lead the tours.