Man dies from falling in tree well at 49 Degrees North

Son tried to dig him out

By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent

A skier at 49 Degrees North fell into a tree well, was unable to get out and died from snow suffocation on Feb. 6.

Nathan E. Redberg was skiing nearby “Tower 7” when he fell into a “tree well” of loose and deep snow around the base of a tree. According to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Redberg fell in head first and was unable to get out. His nine-year-old son who was with him tried to dig him out but was not able to and hiked to Cy’s Café for help.

When ski patrol arrived, they said they could see Redberg’s legs sticking out of the snow and nothing else and quickly began digging but when they were able to remove him, his Redberg were unsuccessful.

This kind of accident is “very uncommon” according to 49 Degrees North General Manager Eric Bakken.

“This is a very uncommon occurrence. We have had people who have died on the mountain over the years, but it was usually due to medical incidents,” he said.

The fact the accident included a “snow well” does highlight a danger that not many people are aware of. Bakken said the ski hill has added information about snow wells to their website in order to help people become aware of the potential danger.

“Although people are aware that avalanches or impact trauma can be dangerous while skiing, snow wells are dangerous too. You can be standing within five feet of someone and not see them if they fall into the well. We need to raise awareness on this issue,” he said.

If a skier or snowboarder falls into a tree well, the group Tree Well and Snow Immersion Suffocation recommends the person do whatever they can to keep their head above the surface of the snow including rolling, grabbing tree branches or the tree trunk and gain the attention of whomever they are skiing with. If possible, it is recommended to keep the feet below level of the head. If the skier becomes immersed, the site advises not to struggle, as it could compromise the airspace and entrap the person further, but rather to make a space around their face and protect their airway.

For more information on snow wells, go to http://www.deepsnowsafety.org/