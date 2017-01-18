Mama’s moves into Valley

Main Street Bistro rebrands and moves to new building in Valley

By Brandon Hansen/The Independent Staff

A move with the new year has brought Valley a new dining option.

The Main Street Bistro served Chewelah for over a year with country-style dining. Craig and Jodi McQuain saw an opening in the town of Valley with a recently renovated building, a new kitchen and good niche that they could fit into.

Craig and Jodi had spent many a nights at blues jams at Dan and Jo’s and they kept admiring the Valley Cafe building. With utilities and insurance costs making a pinch on their business in Chewelah, they entertained the move to Valley.

So the two rolled up their sleeves, packed up the supplies, loaded the train and moved to Valley in just a week to provide the town with a nice breakfast and lunch eatery — calling it Mama’s to fit the country-style kitchen feeling they’re trying to capture.

“We had it up and going in a week,” Jodi said. “It was an experience getting used to the new kitchen in a hurry with our opening again, but it worked out well and it’s a much more efficient kitchen.”

Offering a country-style menu and hours from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday except Tuesdays, Mama’s has hit a niche serving the people of Valley, Springdale, Loon Lake and Waitts Lake. Just a short drive from Chewelah Customers from the Bistro still come by as well..

“When we were telling people that we were moving they would say, ‘Oh, great I live in Valley,’” Jodi said. “And we just never knew. We’ve seen a lot of the same customers and they’ve been great.”

By opening up at 6 a.m., they’ve been serving breakfast to groups before they head off to work. The Sunday church rush is also a nice influx of people for the business.

Along with their lunch menu, they’re also planning to be open from breakfast to dinner for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. They’re taking reservations for the busy night now at 937-2990.

Mama’s also plans to have beer and wine available in a few weeks.

The food is country-style comfort food. They have homemade items and a big breakfast menu to go along with a wide selection of burgers and lunch dishes. There are also daily food specials posted on the main board while walking into the building.

“It’s what you would expect going into mom’s kitchen or grandma’s kitchen,” Jodi said.

The place is decorated with many old photos of Chewelah and Valley to give it a nice tie to the area. The brightly lit place has lots of natural light windows and there’s plenty of space for big dinner parties.

Craig and Jodi wanted to express their gratitude to the Chewelah, Valley and Stevens County communities. With lots of familiar faces coming through the door, they said they’ve really appreciated the support.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do this without all the people along the way that helped us,” Craig said. “We also wanted to thank the Weythmans for the heart and soul they’ve put into this property and we really want to grow our business and family in Valley.”

So from Chewelah to Valley, Mama’s has made the transition and if you’re in the area, stop by for some morning coffee and biscuits. They’re sure to be just like moms.