Make your home site fire resistant

(By Irv Schick/Stevens County Fire District 4)

Within the last 100 years, in the United States, six of the top ten most damaging single fire events involving structures were Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) fires.

What is the Wildland Urban Interface? On an individual homeowner’s scale, the WUI is an area where human made infrastructure is in or adjacent to areas prone to wildfire.

On a community scale, the interface is an area where conditions can make a community vulnerable to a wildfire disaster.

Essentially, most of Stevens County is in the Wildland Urban Interface.

Remember, most wildland fires are the result of human activity and think about the summer of 2015 when large pieces of ash from miles away landed in our communities.

Live embers can travel over a mile and when they land in receptive combustible materials can instantly advance the fire.

Now is the time to complete work on making your home site fire resistant and to go over your evacuation plan. For more information on protecting your home and community from wildland fire, go online to “firewise.org” or “fema.gov” there is a lot of good information on both sites.