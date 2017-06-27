Featured News

Community

Make your home site fire resistant

(By Irv Schick/Stevens County Fire District 4)

FYI
Within the last 100 years, in the United States, six of the top ten most damaging single fire events involving structures were Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) fires.
What is the Wildland Urban Interface? On an individual homeowner’s scale, the WUI is an area where human made infrastructure is in or adjacent to areas prone to wildfire.
On a community scale, the interface is an area where conditions can make a community vulnerable to a wildfire disaster.
Essentially, most of Stevens County is in the Wildland Urban Interface.
Remember, most wildland fires are the result of human activity and think about the summer of 2015 when large pieces of ash from miles away landed in our communities.
Live embers can travel over a mile and when they land in receptive combustible materials can instantly advance the fire.
Now is the time to complete work on making your home site fire resistant and to go over your evacuation plan. For more information on protecting your home and community from wildland fire, go online to “firewise.org” or “fema.gov” there is a lot of good information on both sites.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers

Subscribe To Unlock The Content!

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
75°
clear sky
humidity: 19%
wind: 6mph WSW
H 75 • L 65
77°
Thu
80°
Fri
84°
Sat
85°
Sun
77°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group