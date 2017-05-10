Featured News

Sports

Ludwig Sports: Tracksters take events at Colville, Riverside

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Lily Kirry and Maggie Cobb are both ranked highly in the state for hurdles. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

Cobb and Kirry continue to demolish hurdle events, Miller and Krouse shine in throwing events…

Maggie Cobb and Lily Kirry continued to share the track spotlight as the two Cougar athletes battled against each other and all-comers on the oval last week.

This was especially apparent in the 100-meter hurdles. In Chewelah’s league meet at Colville last Wednesday, Cobb won the high hurdles in a personal-best 15.55 seconds, with Kirry at her side at 15.60 seconds.

Then, at Riverside on Friday evening, Kirry won the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 15.53 seconds, beating Cobb to the finish line by two-hundredths of a second in a photo finish. Cobb’s time was 15.55 seconds.

